Local News

Man accused of killing ‘King of the Hill’ actor Jonathan Joss expected in court Tuesday

Hearing will be livestreamed in video player below beginning at 9 a.m.

KSAT Digital Staff

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting and killing “King Of The Hill” actor Jonathan Joss in 2025 is expected in court for a status hearing on Tuesday.

KSAT will livestream the hearing in this article beginning at 9 a.m. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Joss, 59, who voiced John Redcorn in “King Of The Hill” and had a recurring role in “Parks and Recreation,” was shot and killed at his San Antonio property on June 1, 2025, following a dispute with a neighbor, which neighbors said was ongoing.

After a San Antonio police officer detained the neighbor, identified as Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, he told the officer, “I shot him,” according to an SAPD report obtained by KSAT.

Joss was at the property to check his mail. A witness told police they saw Alvarez park behind the vehicle Joss was in. Alvarez then began arguing with Joss outside the vehicle, the report said.

The witness also told officers that Alvarez threatened to shoot Joss before he shot him with a rifle, the report stated. Joss’ husband alleged Alavrez used violent, homophobic slurs before the shooting.

Three days after the shooting, Alvarez was released from the Bexar County jail after a judge set his bond at $200,000. Alvarez’s defense attorney in the case, Nico LaHood, said his client was acting in self-defense.

A Bexar County jury indicted Alvarez in November 2025. He will appear Tuesday morning in Bexar County’s 437th Criminal District Court, records show. Judge Joel Perez presides over that court.

Read more:

