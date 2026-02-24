Murder map: Where San Antonio’s 105 homicides were reported in 2025

SAN ANTONIO – For the third consecutive year, San Antonio saw a significant decline in reported homicides.

According to police records obtained and analyzed by KSAT, the San Antonio Police Department responded to 105 murders in 2025, down from 127 in 2024.

KSAT obtained a spreadsheet from the City of San Antonio tracking 2025 homicides in San Antonio. Data only includes cases handled by SAPD and is subject to change as investigations continue.

The number of reported homicides has continued to decline since the COVID-19 pandemic, when the number of killings spiked to its highest since at least the mid-1990s.

2020 - 128

2021 - 160

2022 - 231

2023 - 165

2024 - 127

2025 - 105

Below is an interactive map showing where 2025 homicides were reported throughout the city:

Data breakdown

Homicides in 2025 began on New Year’s Day, when two killings were reported.

The last homicide of the year was on Dec. 21, 2025, when Edward Trejo, 29, was pronounced dead at a hospital after a shooting over a noise complaint.

The most homicides in a single day were reported on Nov. 8, 2025, when police responded to a West Side shooting and a triple-shooting at a North Side landscape supply company.

Police said Jose David Hernandez Galo, 21, shot and killed his three coworkers — Selvin Chacon, 48; Sergio Chacon, 38; and Karen Bautista, 24 — in the 4400 block of Stahl Road.

The 78207 ZIP code on the city’s West Side was the deadliest in the city in 2025, recording more than double the homicides as the next-deadliest ZIP code.

The area, immediately west of downtown, also recorded the most homicides in 2024.

Firearms were the most common deadly force used in each homicide, data shows.

Some cases did not list a deadly force used.

Victim ages ranged from younger than 1 year old to 84 years old. Eight victims are listed as juveniles.

The two oldest victims, Ernest Dean Adams, 84, and Sharon Leahey Adams, 83, were found dead on May 22, 2025, along with their daughter, in a suspected murder-suicide.

Police said officers conducted a welfare check after at a home in the 8600 block of Bristlecone Drive. Their 54-year-old daughter, Mariah Anne Adams, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

High-profile cases

Several killings in 2025 drew widespread public attention.

Among them was the death of Jonathan Joss, known for voicing John Redcorn on the animated series King of the Hill. Police said Joss was fatally shot following an argument with his neighbor.

Another major case was the stabbing death of Edward “Ron” Acosta, founder of the San Antonio-based restaurant chain Las Palapas. Police said Acosta was killed inside his home by a relative.

The killing of 14-year-old Simon Cuevas, a student at Brewer Academy in the San Antonio Independent School District, also prompted community outrage.

Police said Cuevas was beaten and shot after an altercation involving several juveniles as he was leaving school.

Crime Stoppers maintains a list of unsolved cases and cases with wanted suspects on its website. Anyone with information about a homicide is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be left on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

