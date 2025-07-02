What we know about the murder of Las Palapas’ founder in North Side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – The founder of San Antonio-based Las Palapas restaurants, Edward “Ron” Acosta, was fatally stabbed on Tuesday at his North Side home by a family member, sources told KSAT.

Multiple sources familiar with the investigation confirmed that Acosta was the victim. Public records show that Acosta owns the home where the murder happened, and he was the same age as the victim.

San Antonio police said Acosta was found dead on Tuesday at a home in the 19200 block of Reata Trail in the Stone Oak area. The home is located near Blanco Road outside Loop 1604.

SAPD Chief William McManus said the department was investigating a “high-profile” murder.

McManus said the victim, later identified as Acosta, and a family member, later identified as 39-year-old David Ruiz, were involved in an argument or altercation, which may have led to the stabbing.

McManus said a housekeeper inside the home called SAPD. An updated statement on the department’s investigation said that the housekeeper told dispatchers that there was “blood all around” the victim.

Investigators said that the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times and “bled out while lying in the garage.” The suspect fled the home before he was detained in Kimble County during the 11 a.m. hour, McManus said.

Acosta invited suspected killer to his home, affidavit says

KSAT Investigates obtained an arrest warrant for Acosta’s suspected killer on Tuesday evening. The document identified the suspect as David Ruiz, 39.

According to the affidavit, Ruiz, who lives in Whittier, California, was driving to San Antonio and contacted Acosta’s son on Monday. The son offered for Ruiz to come and stay with him and his father.

Later that day, Ruiz called Acosta’s son and told him that he was “two hours away” and elected to stay the night at a different, unspecified location, according to documents.

According to the affidavit, Acosta himself called Ruiz on Tuesday morning and asked Ruiz to come stay at his home. Records reference a “family group chat,” indicating Acosta texted the group that Ruiz had officially arrived at his home.

Acosta also told the group chat about his plan for him and Ruiz to meet up with other relatives at a later time, the affidavit states.

After the deadly stabbing, SAPD said Acosta’s son identified Ruiz as the suspect in a single-photo lineup. Acosta’s son also gave officers a description of Ruiz’s vehicle.

Deputies in Kimble County told San Antonio police that they spotted Ruiz in his vehicle “a few hours” after the deadly stabbing. Ruiz has since been detained in Kimble County and formally charged with murder.

