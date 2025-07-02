Authorities release new details in the arrest of David Ruiz, suspect in murder case of Las Palapas founder

SAN ANTONIO – The man accused of fatally stabbing Las Palapas founder Edward “Ron” Acosta on Tuesday was arrested near a truck stop in Kimble County.

The Kimble County Sheriff’s Office released David Ruiz’s mugshot overnight on social media.

Recommended Videos

Ruiz’s vehicle was spotted near Segovia Truck Stop, and he was heading west on IH-10, where deputies conducted a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said.

The Kimble County Sheriff’s Office said Ruiz is from Whittier, California. He was detained without incident and booked into the Kimble County Jail.

On Tuesday, Acosta was found dead at a home in the 19200 block of Reata Trail in the Stone Oak area. The home is located near Blanco Road outside Loop 1604.

SAPD Chief William McManus said the department was investigating a “high-profile” murder.

McManus said the victim, later identified as Acosta, and a family member, later identified as 39-year-old David Ruiz, were involved in an argument or altercation, which may have led to the stabbing.

McManus said a housekeeper inside the home called SAPD. An updated statement on the department’s investigation said that the housekeeper told dispatchers that there was “blood all around” the victim.

Investigators said that the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times and “bled out while lying in the garage.” The suspect fled the home before he was detained in Kimble County during the 11 a.m. hour, McManus said.

Acosta invited suspected killer to his home, affidavit says

Found of Las Palapas Edward “Ron” Acosta. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KSAT Investigates obtained an arrest warrant for Acosta’s suspected killer on Tuesday evening. The document identified the suspect as David Ruiz, 39.

According to the affidavit, Ruiz, was driving to San Antonio and contacted Acosta’s son on Monday. The son offered for Ruiz to come and stay with him and his father.

Later that day, Ruiz called Acosta’s son and told him that he was “two hours away” and elected to stay the night at a different, unspecified location, according to documents.

According to the affidavit, Acosta himself called Ruiz on Tuesday morning and asked Ruiz to come stay at his home. Records reference a “family group chat,” indicating Acosta texted the group that Ruiz had officially arrived at his home.

Acosta also told the group chat about his plan for him and Ruiz to meet up with other relatives at a later time, the affidavit states.

After the deadly stabbing, SAPD said Acosta’s son identified Ruiz as the suspect in a single-photo lineup. Acosta’s son also gave officers a description of Ruiz’s vehicle.

Ruiz is expected to be extradited to Bexar County to face a murder charge.

Related coverage on KSAT