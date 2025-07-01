Sources: Founder of Las Palapas stabbed to death in North Side home

SAN ANTONIO – Edward “Ron” Acosta, the founder of San Antonio-based Las Palapas restaurants, was fatally stabbed by a family member at a home on the North Side, sources told KSAT on Tuesday.

Police have not publicly identified the man, but multiple sources familiar with the investigation said Acosta is the victim. Public records show that Acosta owns the home where the murder happened, and is the same age as the victim.

Police said a 78-year-old man was found dead on Tuesday at a home in the 19200 block of Reata Trail in the Stone Oak area. The home is near Blanco Road outside Loop 1604.

During a Tuesday afternoon news conference, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said they were working a “high-profile” murder. He said the victim and a family member were involved in an argument or altercation, which may have led to the stabbing.

According to McManus, a housekeeper inside the home called SAPD.

McManus said the suspect, a 39-year-old man, fled the home before they were detained in Kimble County during the 11 a.m. hour.

There is no current danger to the public, the chief said.

SAPD said the suspect is not from Texas, but it is unclear why he was in San Antonio.

According to SAPD’s dispatch call log, officers responded to an assault in progress call just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday. SAPD confirmed to KSAT that Tuesday was the only time this year police were called to the home.

In a Tuesday afternoon email, an SAPD spokesperson said the incident has since been elevated to a murder investigation.

Acosta founded Las Palapas back in 1981. The restaurant’s website shows that there are 24 locations throughout the San Antonio area.

His wife, Elssy Ester Acosta, died from cancer in 2010 at 49 years old.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

