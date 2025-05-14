Murder map: See San Antonio’s 127 homicides in 2024

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio saw a significant drop in homicides in 2024 after a surge two years earlier.

Last year, at least 127 homicides were reported in San Antonio, down from 165 in 2023, according to police records obtained and analyzed by KSAT 12.

KSAT obtained a spreadsheet from the City of San Antonio tracking 2024 homicides in San Antonio.

Below is a map of the 2024 reported homicides in the city. Numbers are subject to change as investigations continue.

The 2024 tally is lower than the most recent homicide spike during the COVID-19 pandemic:

2020 : Homicides surged with 128 deaths, marking a troubling trend after being on the decline for three consecutive years, records show. Homicides surged with 128 deaths, marking a troubling trend after being on the decline for three consecutive years, records show.

2021 : Violent crime continued to rise, with 160 homicides reported, records show. Violent crime continued to rise, with 160 homicides reported, records show.

2022: The number of homicides spiked to 231, police previously said. That was the highest number of killings in San Antonio since at least the mid-1990s.

The national homicide rate reached a peak in 2021, according to the Council on Criminal Justice. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, homicides have stayed on a downward trajectory in many cities, returning to pre-pandemic levels.

San Antonio police previously said initiatives such as the Violent Crime Reduction Plan and TX Anti-Gang contributed to lower homicide figures in 2023 and 2024.

Data breakdown

Last year’s homicides were scattered throughout the city, with many taking place inside Loop 410.

Data shows the 78207 ZIP code was the deadliest in 2024.

The West Side ZIP code recorded almost double the homicides as the second-deadliest area last year.

Homicides occurred throughout the year without any consistent pattern. Shootings made up the majority of the 127 killings.

The first homicide of the year was also the youngest: Neighbors found Hosanna Sancho, 6, unresponsive at an apartment complex on the Southwest Side on Jan. 3, 2024.

>> ‘She’s my everything:’ Family of slain 6-year-old girl mourns her life at West Side vigil

According to San Antonio police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a naked woman “acting erratic.”

The woman was later identified as the girl’s mother, Nephiterea Sancho. Nephiterea Sancho was charged with capital murder-child under 10.

Homicides ended in 2024 with three reported deaths on Dec. 30, 2024:

Deaths spiked in April and October, with 18 and 19 for each month, respectively.

June had the fewest, with six homicides.

Weekends averaged to be the deadliest days of the week, with 25 homicides taking place on Sundays. Wednesdays had the fewest deaths.

More key numbers:

The oldest victim was 88 years old.

The average age of homicide victims was 35.

13 victims were younger than 18.

Nine people under 17 years old have been listed as suspects on the spreadsheet, although more may have been arrested since then.

While the spreadsheet provided by the city lists suspect ages, identities are omitted from the list. Several homicides do not list the suspect’s age and remain unsolved.

In April, San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus delivered a presentation to the city’s Public Safety Committee on crime statistics for the first quarter of 2025.

Crime is down for the first three months of the year compared to 2024. According to McManus, homicides are down 37.5%.

Crime Stoppers maintains a list of unsolved cases and cases with wanted suspects on its website. Anyone with information about a homicide is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be left on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

