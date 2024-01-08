‘She’s my everything:’ Family of slain 6-year-old girl mourns her life at West Side vigil

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Hosanna Sancho said that at just 6 years old she left an impact on everyone she met.

“Hosanna was a little girl with the greatest smile,” Kenny Vallespin, her uncle, said. “She just loved to give everybody hugs. She wanted to know everybody’s name. She wanted to know all about you.”

San Antonio police found Hosanna dead on Wednesday at an apartment complex on the Southwest Side. SAPD arrested her mother, Nephiterea Sancho, at the scene. Sancho has been charged with capital murder of a child under 10. Her family said they have so many unanswered questions but they are devastated by the death of Hosanna.

“Hosanna was somebody that was full of life,” Vallespin said. “Today is a horrible day in our family’s life. We’re hurting. We’re in pain. We’re very confused as to a lot of the events that happened.”

The Sancho family, with the help of Eagle’s Flight, held a vigil to honor Hosanna at Woodlawn Lake Park on Sunday afternoon. More than one hundred people came to remember her. Her family and friends shared photos and memories of her.

“She’s my baby,” said Billie Jo Sancho, Hosanna’s aunt. “She loves so many people. She loved everybody. She was always happy.”

The Sancho family thanked the San Antonio community for stepping up to support them this past week. They said they’re leaning on their faith to find the strength to move forward.

“I appreciate everybody’s prayers because I need them,” Billie Jo said. “We all need them. We all need them. You don’t know how much we need them. The struggle is real.”

According to online court records, Nephiterea Sancho had a previous 2010 conviction of injury to a child.