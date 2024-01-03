6-year-old girl dead, naked woman detained at Southwest Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 6-year-old girl is dead, and a family member of the victim is in custody after officers arrived at a chaotic scene on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police were called just after 3 p.m. Wednesday for a disturbance involving a child in the 13000 block of Watson Road at the Frontera Crossing apartment complex.

Officers found neighbors and family members of the victim trying to help her. They also saw a naked woman running around at the same time.

SAPD said the child had trauma to the body, but it’s unclear what caused her death. The medical examiner’s office will determine the manner of death after further investigation.

The naked woman is the accused suspect in the case and a relative of the girl. It’s unclear what charges she will face.

The SAPD Homicide Unit is processing the scene and is working on obtaining a search warrant to investigate further.

KSAT will report the latest updates on this story as they become available.