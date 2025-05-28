Woman and her parents found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Northwest Side home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people and their daughter were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in a home on the Northwest Side, according to SAPD.

San Antonio police said that officers conducted a welfare check after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at a home in the 8600 block of Bristlecone Drive.

SAPD said that after no one answered their knock on the front door, an officer viewed two people, who appeared to be unresponsive, through the backyard window.

Ernest Dean Adams, 84, and Sharon Leahey Adams, 83, were found dead on a couch, according to authorities.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Ernest Dean Adams died from a gunshot wound to the head, and Sharon Leahey Adams died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The ME’s office ruled both Ernest and Sharon Adam’s deaths as homicides.

Their 54-year-old daughter, Mariah Anne Adams, was also found dead in the home, police said.

She died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the ME’s office.

Police are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

Authorities said there were no signs of forced entry. It is unclear when the shooting occurred.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

