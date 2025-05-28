Skip to main content
Suspect stabs bystander who attempted to intervene in store disturbance, SAPD says

Cris Washington, 40, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

SAN ANTONIO – A 58-year-old man was stabbed during a disturbance at a store on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Cris Washington, 40, entered the store in the 15700 block of U.S. 281 without a shirt and caused a disruption, police said.

When a 58-year-old man intervened, a scuffle ensued, leading to Washington pulling out a “bladed weapon” and stabbing the other man in the chest, according to SAPD.

Washington fled on foot but was later arrested. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and his condition is currently unknown.

