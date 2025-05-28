Northwest Side woman acquitted in boyfriend’s shooting death

Jury finds Israel Reyes not guilty of murder in April 2023 shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A Northwest Side woman has been found not guilty by a jury in the shooting death of her boyfriend.

The incident occurred on April 6, 2023, at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of NW Crossroads.

Israel Reyes, 23, claimed she shot Zachary Williamson in self-defense after he violated a protective order. Initially, police findings suggested discrepancies in her account, leading to her arrest on murder charges.

Reyes and Williamson, who had an eight-month-old child together, were known to have a troubled relationship.

Witnesses and evidence indicated that Williamson had been at Reyes’ home for hours before the shooting and had even shared a meal. The investigation revealed Williamson had numerous injuries in various stages of healing, including recent bruises from being beaten in the head, according to an affidavit.

Despite these findings, the jury concluded the trial with a verdict of not guilty.

Reyes, who had previous legal troubles, was initially held on a $175,000 bond.