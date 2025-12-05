Bond reduced for suspect indicted in connection with SAISD student’s shooting death

SAN ANTONIO – A man indicted in connection with the death of San Antonio Independent School District student Simon Cuevas had his bond amount significantly reduced on Friday.

Andrew Cantu, 18, was indicted in November on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with bodily injury, records show.

In a court hearing on Friday, Cantu’s bond amount was reduced from $750,000 to $495,000.

Another suspect in the case, identified as 18-year-old Fernando Flores, was also indicted on the same charge as Cantu.

Both Cantu and Flores had been originally charged with capital murder.

The downgrade happened weeks after two other suspects in the case had their charges lowered from capital murder to assault causing bodily injury, based on evidence. They are underage siblings and remain in custody in juvenile detention.

Both siblings have been sentenced and sent to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. The sentence is indeterminate, so it is based on progress and behavior.

On April 16, Cuevas was found with a gunshot wound to his stomach at the corner of South Elmendorf Street and Merida Street, near Brewer Academy. He died at the hospital.

In Flores’ arrest affidavit, witnesses told police that several individuals attacked Cuevas before one of them pulled out a gun and shot the teen.

Surveillance video showed a group of five people following Cuevas as he left school.

After Cuevas was beaten and shot, the group fled the area, according to Flores’ affidavit. Police said the suspects all worked together to plan the attack on Cuevas and participated in the assault that eventually led to his death.

Caesar Tijerina, 20, was formerly wanted for capital murder and considered a fifth suspect in connection with Cuevas’ death.

However, authorities said Tijerina died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in August.

