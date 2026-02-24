Skip to main content
Local News

Man convicted of manslaughter after east Bexar County donut stunt sentenced to 10 years probation

Daniel James Krupalla, 18, pleaded no contest

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Daniel James Krupalla, who was 17 at the time of his arrest, was previously charged with manslaughter. He was sentenced to 10 years probation on Feb. 24, 2026. (Bexar County Jail)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – An 18-year-old man, who was a minor when another teen was thrown from a vehicle he performed donuts in, was sentenced to probation Tuesday as part of a plea deal.

Daniel James Krupalla pleaded no contest to a manslaughter charge. Judge Joel Perez, who presides over Bexar County’s 437th Criminal District Court, sentenced Krupalla to 10 years probation.

Krupalla was taken into custody in the early morning hours of Nov. 2, 2024, after Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies said the 2002 GMC Yukon he drove was “doing donuts” and caused a 14-year-old to be thrown from the SUV.

Four other teenagers — two additional 14-year-olds and two 17-year-olds — were also injured in the crash, but deputies said their injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Emergency personnel pronounced the 14-year-old dead at the scene, which is a private property on Zigmont Road, a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office report said. The property is located south of FM 1346 in east Bexar County.

Krupalla was 17 at the time of his arrest.

Family members of the deceased 14-year-old and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Henry Casas Jr.

Casas died of blunt force trauma. His death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

