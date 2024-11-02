Skip to main content
Teen ejected, killed after 16-year-old driver performs donuts in East Bexar County, BCSO says

Deputies say five other teens were injured in the crash

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Tags: BCSO, Bexar County
Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 16-year-old driver is facing charges after performing donuts in a vehicle that eventually flipped over and killed another teenager, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and emergency personnel responded to the incident just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a private property on Zigmont Road, located south of FM 1346 in East Bexar County.

First responders arrived at the scene and found six people, all teenagers, were injured in the crash, BCSO said.

Deputies said one of the teenagers, a 14-year-old boy, was ejected from the vehicle. He later died of his injuries, authorities said.

Four other teenagers — two additional 14-year-olds and two 17-year-olds — were also injured in the crash, but they are expected to be OK, deputies said.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on manslaughter and injury to a child charges, BCSO said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.

