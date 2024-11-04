Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Family identifies 14-year-old boy killed after donut stunt crash in East Bexar County

Henry Casas Jr. died on the scene; his family says he always had a big smile

KSAT Digital Staff

Tags: BCSO, Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – While the Bexar County Medical Examiner has not officially identified the boy killed after being thrown from an SUV on Saturday, his family says he was 14-year-old Henry Casas Jr.

The incident happened after 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a private property on Zigmont Road, located south of FM 1346 in East Bexar County.

Casas Jr. was in the vehicle that deputies said a 16-year-old driver was performing donuts in.

The vehicle eventually flipped, and Casas Jr. was thrown from the SUV. He died on the scene.

Casas Jr.’s mother and father said he always had a big smile, loved football, and loved hanging out with his two older sisters.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the 16-year-old driver was charged with manslaughter and injury to a child.

Four other teenagers were injured but are expected to be OK, deputies said.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos