Skip to main content
Clear icon
70º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Woman told child to walk to elementary school campus 19 miles away, BCSO report says
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q truck hit by SAFD truck responding to call on West Side, SAPD says
San Antonio police launch investigation after dog left behind during owner’s arrest
Harlandale student apprehended off campus after report of handgun on campus, district says
LEE HS teacher resigns amid investigation into comments he made to female student, district says
Why your CPS Energy bill may be higher this month — even if you used less power
2 accused of murder in connection with NW Side hookah bar shooting, SAPD says
ME’s office identifies woman killed after falling off motorcycle on far Northwest Side

Local News

2 teens charged with capital murder after deadly shooting in New Braunfels, city says

A 16-year-old boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead

Carolena Estrada, Intern

Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Two teenage boys are facing capital murder charges after a deadly shooting in New Braunfels, according to a city news release.

On Thursday evening, New Braunfels Police Department officers and the New Braunfels Fire Department were dispatched to Saengerhalle Road after reports of multiple gunshots and people fleeing a home.

Recommended Videos

When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release. He was given immediate medical attention but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were also notified of an 18-year-old, later identified Jayce Cooper, who was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The city said a warrant for capital murder was issued for Cooper, who investigators identified as the shooter. Authorities said Cooper was shot in the chest by the victim during the altercation.

Cooper was transferred to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition and will be taken to the Bexar County jail once he recovers, officials said.

Investigators determined a second suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was involved in the altercation. He was charged with capital murder and transferred to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center.

The city did not identify either 16-year-old in the release, but said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests or charges may be pending.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...