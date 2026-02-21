2 teens charged with capital murder after deadly shooting in New Braunfels, city says

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Two teenage boys are facing capital murder charges after a deadly shooting in New Braunfels, according to a city news release.

On Thursday evening, New Braunfels Police Department officers and the New Braunfels Fire Department were dispatched to Saengerhalle Road after reports of multiple gunshots and people fleeing a home.

When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release. He was given immediate medical attention but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were also notified of an 18-year-old, later identified Jayce Cooper, who was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The city said a warrant for capital murder was issued for Cooper, who investigators identified as the shooter. Authorities said Cooper was shot in the chest by the victim during the altercation.

Cooper was transferred to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition and will be taken to the Bexar County jail once he recovers, officials said.

Investigators determined a second suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was involved in the altercation. He was charged with capital murder and transferred to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center.

The city did not identify either 16-year-old in the release, but said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests or charges may be pending.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100.

