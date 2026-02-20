Skip to main content
Local News

Man sentenced to 40 years for possession of child sex abuse images, Kendall County DA says

Officials initially began investigating Toby Beaumont, 51, in June 2024 for his first-degree felony charge

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Toby Beaumont, 51, was sentenced to 40 years for possessing child sex abuse images. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A Boerne man is behind bars after he was sentenced Friday for possession of child sex abuse images, according to Kendall County Criminal District Attorney Nicole S. Bishop.

In a news release, the district attorney’s office said Toby Leer Beaumont, 51, was given 40 years for his first-degree felony offense.

Prior to his sentencing, the court heard testimony from Kendall County law enforcement and reviewed an investigative report from an officer.

Beaumont was sentenced by Judge Kirsten Cohoon in the 451st Judicial Court, Bishop said.

According to a release, Beaumont was initially investigated for his charge in June 2024 when the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that he was viewing child sex abuse images.

Authorities questioned him and he admitted to having a “long-standing addiction,” adding he had viewed similar images for at least 10 years, the release states.

