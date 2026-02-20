Skip to main content
Local News

Man accused in brutal family attack to appear in court for hearing

Stephen Clare allegedly shot his ex-wife and stabbed his two daughters back in April 2023

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Stephen Clare appeared inside a Bexar County courtroom for a pretrial hearing on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man accused of attacking his ex-wife and multiple children appeared in a Bexar County courtroom Friday for a hearing.

Stephen Clare is accused of shooting his ex-wife, Mariah Gardner, and stabbing his daughters, Rosalie and Willow Gardner, on April 10, 2023.

Willow Gardner, an 11-month-old, did not survive her injuries.

According to jail records, Clare has been charged with capital murder of a child under 10 years old, attempted capital murder of a child, aggravated assault with a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Clare will appear before a judge at 10 a.m. Friday. The hearing will be livestreamed in this article and on KSAT.com. Delays are possible; if there’s no livestream available, check back at a later time.

Background

During a Feb. 6 hearing, San Antonio Police Department Sgt. Christopher Lloyd provided testimony on the department’s investigation following the attack.

Lloyd said that multiple warrants were issued to obtain pieces of evidence, which included the gun used by Clare to allegedly shoot Mariah.

The gun was not found at the crime scene. However, the state previously revealed that the gun has since been recovered after attempts from law enforcement to locate it.

Attorneys representing Clare filed several motions to suppress evidence, which includes a search warrant issued at his residence and a statement he provided to a Child Protective Services investigator at the Bexar County jail.

Judge Joel Perez of the 437th District Court said he would provide a decision on the motions at a later date.

Jury selection will start for Clare’s trial on March 6, according to a Bexar County court official.

The jury selection is expected to take three to four weeks. Clare’s trial starting on April 13.

Clare could face the death penalty if found guilty.

SAPD said Clare got into an argument with Mariah before he attacked her and the children at a home in the 500 block of Robinhood Place.

Authorities said Clare was taken into custody a short time later at another home in the 1500 block of Haskin Drive, located approximately a mile and a half from the Robinhood Place home.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

