LEE HS teacher resigns amid investigation into comments he made to female student, district says

SAN ANTONIO – A LEE High School culinary arts teacher is no longer employed at the school after an investigation was opened into allegations regarding comments he made to a female student, according to the North East Independent School District.

David Terrazas was also under investigation over his demeanor toward students when he was upset, a district spokesperson told KSAT.

Recommended Videos

NEISD did not specify when Terrazas departed the district.

“To ensure that instructional goals are met without interruption, we are working closely with the Career and Technical Education (CTE) department to provide appropriate classroom instruction and lab supervision,” the district said in a letter sent to parents.

The district told parents it was in the process of identifying a qualified replacement teacher to lead the program for the remainder of the school year.

The spokesperson said the district made all required reports to the Texas Education Agency/State Board for Educator Certification, Child Protective Services and San Antonio police.