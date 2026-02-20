Skip to main content
Local News

Pearsall man sentenced to 20 years after stabbing ex-wife, DA’s office says

Crime happened on Jan. 21, 2023

KSAT Digital Staff

Mugshot for Charlie Martinez (Frio County Jail)

PEARSALL, Texas – A Pearsall man was sentenced to 20 years in prison this week after stabbing his ex-wife multiple times three years ago, according to 81st Judicial District Attorney Audrey Gossett Louis.

After pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Charlie Martinez received his sentencing on Feb. 18 from Judge Russell Wilson.

The crime happened on Jan. 21, 2023, according to a Facebook post from Gossett Louis’ office. Martinez left the woman with serious injuries and in need of “extensive” medical treatment.

The victim, who was coming home with her children before the attack, initially told investigators she did not see or know who attacked her.

It is not clear when Martinez was arrested.

Twenty years is the maximum sentence allowed under state law for the crime, the post said.

“We would like to thank the Pearsall Police Department for their hard work and thorough investigation. We also appreciate Sarah Barrera with the Frio County Adult Probation Department for preparing the detailed report that helped the Court decide the sentence,” the post stated.

Gossett Louis’ office serves Atascosa, Frio, Karnes, LaSalle and Wilson Counties.

Pearsall is the county seat of Frio County.

