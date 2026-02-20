Man on the run after stabbing another man outside YMCA on East Side, SAPD says Stabbing happened Wednesday outside the Davis-Scott Family YMCA The stabbing happened around 6:40 p.m. outside the Davis-Scott Family YMCA in the 1200 block of Iowa Street. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for a man accused of stabbing another man outside a YMCA on the East Side, the San Antonio Police Department said Thursday.
According to police, a man in his mid-20s was at the YMCA to pick up his child. The man and the child’s mother got into an argument when police said she began to assault him.
A friend of the mother “decided to help with the assault,” police said, stabbing the victim with a knife multiple times.
The man was taken to a hospital in “stable condition,” police said.
The friend, who police said was in his mid to late 20s, fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle and has not been found as of Thursday evening. No weapon was recovered.
The mother is in custody and charges are pending, police said.
Police said officers are speaking with witnesses at the scene. Additional information was not immediately available.
About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
Ricardo Moreno headshot
Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT.
Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news.
When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.
