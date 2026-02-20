Man on the run after stabbing another man outside YMCA on East Side, SAPD says

The stabbing happened around 6:40 p.m. outside the Davis-Scott Family YMCA in the 1200 block of Iowa Street.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for a man accused of stabbing another man outside a YMCA on the East Side, the San Antonio Police Department said Thursday.

The stabbing happened around 6:40 p.m. outside the Davis-Scott Family YMCA in the 1200 block of Iowa Street.

According to police, a man in his mid-20s was at the YMCA to pick up his child. The man and the child’s mother got into an argument when police said she began to assault him.

A friend of the mother “decided to help with the assault,” police said, stabbing the victim with a knife multiple times.

The man was taken to a hospital in “stable condition,” police said.

The friend, who police said was in his mid to late 20s, fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle and has not been found as of Thursday evening. No weapon was recovered.

The mother is in custody and charges are pending, police said.

Police said officers are speaking with witnesses at the scene. Additional information was not immediately available.

