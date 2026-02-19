Woman allegedly told child to walk to elementary school campus 19 miles away, BCSO report says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A woman was arrested late Wednesday after she allegedly told a child to walk to an elementary school campus 19 miles away, according to a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office incident report obtained by KSAT Investigates on Thursday.

Lucia Victoria Marie Cruz, 35, was taken into custody and charged with endangering a child, a second-degree felony, Bexar County court records show.

Recommended Videos

A dispatcher with the Northside Independent School District Police Department said the child was found on Wednesday walking alone on State Highway 211 on the far West Side.

BCSO said the child had walked for about one mile before a witness found her and contacted the school.

The child told a district police officer that Cruz and her boyfriend had fought on Tuesday night. According to the report, Cruz consumed a bottle of wine and passed out.

A deputy later responded around 2 p.m. Wednesday to the 15100 block of Orpheus Way to check on Cruz.

The deputy said in the report that Cruz had a strong odor of alcohol and also had dried blood on her forehead.

Cruz told the deputy that she told the child to walk to Carnaham Elementary, which is around 19 miles away from the home, during an argument.

When the child woke up to go to school, the report states that Cruz told the child she could walk to the campus and then fell asleep.

BCSO said that the child’s father eventually arrived at the school and said that he has custody of the child due to conditions in an existing custody agreement.

Records indicate that Cruz was booked into the Bexar County jail on a $15,000 bond but has since bonded out.

More crime coverage on KSAT: