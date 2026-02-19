Man accused of child sex crimes in Indianapolis arrested at hotel on South Side, FBI says

SAN ANTONIO – A 48-year-old man accused of crimes against children in Indianapolis was recently arrested without further incident at a Motel 6 located on the South Side, according to the FBI.

Adan Sanchez Sarmiento is facing four counts of child molestation in Marion County, Indiana, a Wednesday news release said.

The release stated that Sarmiento was found with two loaded pistol magazines, zip ties, a knife, a ski mask, narcotics and a Mexican passport, among other items.

Sarmiento was booked into the Bexar County jail on Feb. 4 on the warrant from Indiana and a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer, the FBI said.

“The arrest was part of’ Operation No Escape,’ an FBI-led, multi-agency initiative focused on locating and apprehending violent fugitives regardless of where they are wanted or where they attempt to flee,” the agency stated.

FBI Indianapolis and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department had developed investigative information indicating that Sarmiento was in Texas on Feb. 4.

According to the release, FBI Indianapolis notified FBI San Antonio about Sarmiento’s potential whereabouts in the area and provided a description of his vehicle.

FBI San Antonio’s Safe Streets Task Force rallied over 100 law enforcement personnel across Texas as Sarmiento traveled from North Texas to South Texas, the agency stated.

The multi-agency response led authorities to Sarmiento at the Motel 6 on the South Side.

“This operation would not have been possible without the critical support and collaboration of the Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Marshals Service, Texarkana Texas Police Department, San Antonio Police Department, New Braunfels Police Department, Texas Department of Criminal Justice — Office of Inspector General Fugitive Operations, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations (ICE-ERO)," the FBI said.

