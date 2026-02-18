DWI suspect arrested after fleeing from deputies, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A woman was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and fleeing from deputies, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Around 7 a.m. Feb. 10, deputies saw a black Cadillac driving in the center lane of a no-passing zone. The sheriff’s office said deputies activated emergency lights, but “the driver initially refused to stop.”

The driver passed “multiple locations” before they pulled over, the sheriff’s office said.

“Upon contact, deputies observed the female driver exhibiting slurred speech and even handed over a debit card instead of her license,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies asked the driver, identified as Janellcie Sharay Gibbons, to step out for a field sobriety test. The sheriff’s office said Gibbons “instead placed the vehicle in drive and fled.”

A pursuit was initiated but was “quickly called off,” as deputies already had her identity, the sheriff’s office said.

After further investigation, deputies tracked Gibbons and the Cadillac to a residence on Gibbs Avenue. The sheriff’s office said Gibbons “refused to cooperate” and was arrested.

Gibbons was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on charges of evading arrest and driving while intoxicated.

Additional information, including where the pursuit took place, was not immediately available.

