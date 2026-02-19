Suspect flees Northeast Side apartment complex after shooting man multiple times, SAPD says

San Antonio police officers said they are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man in his 50s Thursday afternoon.

Police were dispatched on a shooting call to an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive, which is located near Interstate 35 and Rittiman Road.

Witnesses told police two men were in an argument in between two buildings at the complex before one of them pulled out a gun and fired at the other.

According to an SAPD officer on scene, the suspect shot the victim “multiple times” in the leg and chest before he fled “east of the location.”

Emergency personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital for further treatment. Their condition is unclear at this time.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

