Suspect flees Northeast Side apartment complex after shooting man multiple times, SAPD says Police say an ‘argument’ preceded the shooting San Antonio police officers said they are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man in his 50s Thursday afternoon. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – Officers are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man believed to be in his 50s Thursday afternoon, the San Antonio Police Department said.
Police were dispatched on a shooting call to an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive, which is located near Interstate 35 and Rittiman Road.
Witnesses told police two men were in an argument in between two buildings at the complex before one of them pulled out a gun and fired at the other.
According to an SAPD officer on scene, the suspect shot the victim “multiple times” in the leg and chest before he fled “east of the location.”
Emergency personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital for further treatment. Their condition is unclear at this time.
No other injuries were reported in the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates. More recent crime coverage on KSAT:
Nate Kotisso
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
Adam Barraza
Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.
