BCSO: 6 facing charges in connection with ‘criminal network’ smuggling contraband into Bexar County jail

From right to left: Veronica Marie Herrera, Crystal Lee Zepeda, Joshua Ezequiel Herrera, Brittani Nicole Smith, Adrian Daniel Farias, Marshall Van Craig

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Six people are facing multiple felony charges after authorities say they were involved in a “criminal network” smuggling contraband into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

On Thursday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it concluded an investigation into the network, which allegedly smuggled synthetic cannabinoids into the jail.

“During that investigation, detectives uncovered a coordinated effort involving both inmates and outside accomplices who were facilitating the movement of K2 into the facility through fraudulent ‘legal mail,’” the sheriff’s office said.

Adrian Daniel Farias and Marshall Van Craig were both already inmates at the facility and are facing additional charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said co-conspirators Joshua Ezequiel Herrera, Veronica Marie Herrera, Crystal Lee Zepeda and Brittani Nicole Smith were outside the facility and allegedly helping facilitate the operation.

All six face a first-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, in addition to other charges.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said a search warrant was executed in Converse, where authorities recovered three stolen vehicles, two firearms and around 108 grams of K2-laced material prepared for distribution.

The sheriff’s office said the operation was uncovered while detectives investigated a murder-for-hire plot at the jail earlier this month.

Officials remind anyone with information regarding illegal activity to download the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office app or call 210-335-6000.

