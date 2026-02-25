Man hospitalized after Southeast Side hit-and-run crash, SAPD says

San Antonio police officers investigating a hit-and-run crash around 11:10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, in the 3300 block of Southeast Military Drive near the intersection with Goliad Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash on the Southeast Side late Tuesday, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the crash around 11:10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Southeast Military Drive near the intersection with Goliad Road.

The victim, believed to be a man in his 30s, was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street inside a crosswalk, police said.

The driver fled from the scene and was believed to be driving a dark-colored sedan, according to SAPD.

An SAPD sergeant at the scene said the man was taken to the hospital with injuries to his lower body.

