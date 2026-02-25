Skip to main content
Local News

Man hospitalized after Southeast Side hit-and-run crash, SAPD says

Driver fled from scene after crash late Tuesday in the 3300 block of Southeast Military Drive

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

San Antonio police officers investigating a hit-and-run crash around 11:10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, in the 3300 block of Southeast Military Drive near the intersection with Goliad Road. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash on the Southeast Side late Tuesday, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the crash around 11:10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Southeast Military Drive near the intersection with Goliad Road.

The victim, believed to be a man in his 30s, was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street inside a crosswalk, police said.

The driver fled from the scene and was believed to be driving a dark-colored sedan, according to SAPD.

An SAPD sergeant at the scene said the man was taken to the hospital with injuries to his lower body.

KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information and will update this story as we learn more.

