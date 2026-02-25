Man hospitalized after Southeast Side hit-and-run crash, SAPD says Driver fled from scene after crash late Tuesday in the 3300 block of Southeast Military Drive San Antonio police officers investigating a hit-and-run crash around 11:10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, in the 3300 block of Southeast Military Drive near the intersection with Goliad Road. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash on the Southeast Side late Tuesday, according to San Antonio police.
Officers responded to the crash around 11:10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Southeast Military Drive near the intersection with Goliad Road.
The victim, believed to be a man in his 30s, was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street inside a crosswalk, police said.
The driver fled from the scene and was believed to be driving a dark-colored sedan, according to SAPD.
An SAPD sergeant at the scene said the man was taken to the hospital with injuries to his lower body.
KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information and will update this story as we learn more. Read more:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Mason Hickok headshot
Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.
Texas’ 23rd Congressional District heads to a high-stakes primary as Tony Gonzales faces controversy ▶ 1:43 Texas’ 23rd Congressional District heads to a high-stakes primary as Tony Gonzales faces controversy Waymo’s driverless cars begin limited service in San Antonio for invited riders ▶ 1:44 Waymo’s driverless cars begin limited service in San Antonio for invited riders San Antonio mayor issues public apology over ‘verbally abusive’ incident ▶ 1:06 San Antonio mayor issues public apology over ‘verbally abusive’ incident Selma’s new public safety training facility aims to serve regional firefighters ▶ 1:04 Selma’s new public safety training facility aims to serve regional firefighters University Health partners with Bexar County for month-long colon cancer awareness event ▶ 0:49 University Health partners with Bexar County for month-long colon cancer awareness event District 2 Conceptual Master Plan calls for improvements to city park, 2 new senior facilities ▶ 1:10 District 2 Conceptual Master Plan calls for improvements to city park, 2 new senior facilities 3.1-magnitude earthquake recorded in Karnes County, USGS says ▶ 0:49 3.1-magnitude earthquake recorded in Karnes County, USGS says New city department seeks greater accountability on construction timeline, budgets ▶ 1:51 New city department seeks greater accountability on construction timeline, budgets Here's how much you can expect to pay for a World Cup ticket ▶ 1:44 Here's how much you can expect to pay for a World Cup ticket San Antonio man killed by HSI agent last March in undisclosed shooting, records show ▶ 0:50 San Antonio man killed by HSI agent last March in undisclosed shooting, records show Community members pack meeting as Judson ISD weighs closing 3 elementary schools ▶ 1:31 Community members pack meeting as Judson ISD weighs closing 3 elementary schools Family seeks answers, city action after deadly shooting on Rigsby Avenue ▶ 0:39 Family seeks answers, city action after deadly shooting on Rigsby Avenue Mother released on bond after arrest for telling child to walk to school 19 miles away ▶ 0:49 Mother released on bond after arrest for telling child to walk to school 19 miles away Judge rules Paxton lacked authority to sue Bexar County over legal aid for immigrants ▶ 1:33 Judge rules Paxton lacked authority to sue Bexar County over legal aid for immigrants 30 students disciplined at East Central High School after anti-ICE walkout ▶ 0:47 30 students disciplined at East Central High School after anti-ICE walkout ‘It was intentional’: San Antonio owner demands answers after his dog was shot in neighborhood ▶ 1:47 ‘It was intentional’: San Antonio owner demands answers after his dog was shot in neighborhood Proposed high-voltage power line sparks pushback across Texas Hill Country ▶ 1:44 Proposed high-voltage power line sparks pushback across Texas Hill Country ‘We should be hunting these evil demons down’: Man accused of threatening San Antonio Mayor Jones ▶ 0:36 ‘We should be hunting these evil demons down’: Man accused of threatening San Antonio Mayor Jones How messaging, emergency preparedness have changed 5 years after 2021 winter storm ▶ 2:36 How messaging, emergency preparedness have changed 5 years after 2021 winter storm Jefferson HS teacher looks to introduce fencing to engage students, prevent trouble ▶ 1:47 Jefferson HS teacher looks to introduce fencing to engage students, prevent trouble After son’s hit-and-run death, San Antonio mother struggles with homelessness and burial costs ▶ 0:32 After son’s hit-and-run death, San Antonio mother struggles with homelessness and burial costs Suspect arrested in connection with scheme that cost Converse woman her life’s savings ▶ 1:05 Suspect arrested in connection with scheme that cost Converse woman her life’s savings Sakai, Nirenberg tout experience in faceoff for Bexar County Judge ▶ 0:45 Sakai, Nirenberg tout experience in faceoff for Bexar County Judge What we know after two people killed at NW Side hookah bar ▶ 0:41 What we know after two people killed at NW Side hookah bar San Antonio police launch investigation after dog left behind during owner’s arrest ▶ 1:53 San Antonio police launch investigation after dog left behind during owner’s arrest Previous photo Next photo