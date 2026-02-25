US Marshals Service announce arrest of second suspect in fatal shooting outside West Side bar

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of a second suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that happened outside a West Side bar on New Year’s Day.

In a press release, the agency said they arrested Dai’Vonte E’Shaun Titus-Ross, 29, without incident on Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Ingram Road.

Titus-Ross is accused of fatally shooting Marcus Robinson-Tynes, 37, on Jan. 1.

Mark Howard Anthony, 39, was also arrested in connection with Robinson-Tynes’ death.

San Antonio police officers responded around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 to Stout House in the 9200 block of Potranco Road, near State Highway 151.

When officers arrived, they learned a fight started inside the bar and spilled into a parking lot between the two suspects and Robinson-Tynes.

Authorities said when Robinson-Tynes began to leave in his Ford F-250 truck, shots were fired at his vehicle. Anthony and Titus-Ross allegedly fired the shots.

Police said Robinson-Tynes was found inside his Ford F-250 truck in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to authorities, witnesses told investigators an argument over gang affiliations is what sparked the confrontation and the eventual shooting.

Titus-Ross was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

At this time, it’s unknown what bond amount Titus-Ross will face.

