Skip to main content
Clear icon
74º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
‘This is going too far’: Husband of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ former aide shares texts between his wife, congressman
Man charged after dump truck hits, kills pedestrian in New Braunfels, city says
Judson ISD school board expected to vote on closing 3 elementary schools during special meeting
Uvalde police release report on death of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ aide amid disputed affair claims
Man arrested after northeast Bexar County crash causes woman to have miscarriage, sheriff says
Witness who saw friend fatally shot by immigration agent in South Padre Island last year dies in San Antonio car crash
US Rep. Tony Gonzales refuses to address affair allegations months after dodging KSAT Investigates’ questions
Judge suspended, program defended: the growing controversy around Reflejo Court
2 teens charged with capital murder after deadly shooting in New Braunfels, city says
‘I should not have raised my voice’: Mayor Jones addresses profanity complaint ahead of City Council censure vote

Local News

8 vehicles seized from unlicensed dealership in east Bexar County, sheriff says

Arrests are ‘highly likely’ in the coming days, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

BCSO seized eight vehicles from an unlicensed dealership in the 1500 block of Nolan Street on Feb. 24, 2026. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Eight vehicles were seized from an unlicensed dealership in east Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators were conducting online research and noticed a pattern of a dealership selling several vehicles, including a high-performance sports car, in the 1500 block of Nolan Street.

During a Tuesday press conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said, “These are not stolen vehicles we are dealing with.”

“The common denominator on all these vehicles is that they were sold at very cheap prices, too hard to pass up prices,” Salazar said. “So they (investigators) became suspicious.”

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and Bexar County Sheriff’s Office inspected Legit Auto Group, Salazar said. Further investigation revealed the dealership was not licensed and several of its documents appeared to be altered or fictitious.

Salazar said investigators believed many of the vehicles were being improperly transferred.

“The way that affects the general public is they are putting the community at risk of purchasing a vehicle that what they think they are getting is not what they are getting,” Salazar said. “And then they are getting stuck with a vehicle they could never title because it was improperly transferred.”

Salazar said that while investigators were searching the dealership, a man said he had bought a car there and was unable to obtain a title for it.

“The (consumer) basically is out of the money,” Salazar said.

Salazar said he believes the vehicles are “coming from everywhere.”

It’s unclear where the vehicles came from but could have been salvaged or bought at an auction, he said.

No arrests have been made. Salazar said BCSO is in the process of obtaining warrants to “keep digging.”

“It’s highly likely there will be arrests in the coming days,” Salazar said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...