8 vehicles seized from unlicensed dealership in east Bexar County, sheriff says

BCSO seized eight vehicles from an unlicensed dealership in the 1500 block of Nolan Street on Feb. 24, 2026.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Eight vehicles were seized from an unlicensed dealership in east Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators were conducting online research and noticed a pattern of a dealership selling several vehicles, including a high-performance sports car, in the 1500 block of Nolan Street.

During a Tuesday press conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said, “These are not stolen vehicles we are dealing with.”

“The common denominator on all these vehicles is that they were sold at very cheap prices, too hard to pass up prices,” Salazar said. “So they (investigators) became suspicious.”

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and Bexar County Sheriff’s Office inspected Legit Auto Group, Salazar said. Further investigation revealed the dealership was not licensed and several of its documents appeared to be altered or fictitious.

Salazar said investigators believed many of the vehicles were being improperly transferred.

“The way that affects the general public is they are putting the community at risk of purchasing a vehicle that what they think they are getting is not what they are getting,” Salazar said. “And then they are getting stuck with a vehicle they could never title because it was improperly transferred.”

Salazar said that while investigators were searching the dealership, a man said he had bought a car there and was unable to obtain a title for it.

“The (consumer) basically is out of the money,” Salazar said.

Salazar said he believes the vehicles are “coming from everywhere.”

It’s unclear where the vehicles came from but could have been salvaged or bought at an auction, he said.

No arrests have been made. Salazar said BCSO is in the process of obtaining warrants to “keep digging.”

“It’s highly likely there will be arrests in the coming days,” Salazar said.

The investigation is ongoing.

