76º
Local News

Affidavit: Woman arrested in connection with stabbing during custody exchange at YMCA on East Side

Melanie Gomez, 31, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Bexar County records show

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Melanie Gomez, 31 (Central Records)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested in connection with a stabbing during a child custody exchange at a YMCA on the East Side, according to an arrest affidavit.

Melanie Gomez, 31, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Bexar County records show.

Officers responded to the stabbing around 6:40 p.m. Feb. 19 outside the Davis-Scott Family YMCA in the 1200 block of Iowa Street.

Police found a 32-year-old man with multiple cuts to his stomach and arms, the affidavit said.

The victim told investigators he went to the YMCA to pick up his two children and had been in contact with Gomez during the exchange.

Gomez told the victim to go inside to get the children. The victim then received a call from her telling him to go back outside, the affidavit said.

Abel Ali Rivas, 27, then approached the victim with a knife, the affidavit states.

The victim called his girlfriend during the assault. The girlfriend told police she recognized Rivas’ voice because she was in a prior 10-year relationship with him. She said she also heard Gomez’s voice in the background, the affidavit states.

Rivas began assaulting the victim while Gomez helped pin him against another vehicle to prevent him from fleeing, according to the affidavit. Rivas fled in the victim’s vehicle and Gomez fled a short time after.

Gomez was booked into the Bexar Adult Detention Center. Rivas has not been arrested yet, according to jail records.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

