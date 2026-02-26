Person hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash closes part of Interstate 10, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A multi-vehicle crash has sent one person to the hospital and closed part of a major interstate in San Antonio, according to officials.

Transguide began showing backups in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10, between Camp Bullis Road and Boerne Stage Road, around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 26.

A San Antonio Police Department spokesperson said in an email to KSAT that the crash involved at least three vehicles. Details of what caused the collision are unclear.

The San Antonio Fire Department confirmed it had transported one person to the hospital after the crash, a spokesperson said in an email.

The severity of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

KSAT has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

