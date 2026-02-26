Skip to main content
Clear icon
90º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Off-duty SAPD sergeant put coach in headlock, fought parents after ejection from youth basketball game, footage shows
‘This is going too far’: Husband of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ former aide shares texts between his wife, congressman
Grand jury declines charges in deadly ICE shooting of San Antonio man, attorneys demand transparency
‘This isn’t political for me’: Husband of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ former aide says focus is on the facts
Latest traffic updates around San Antonio
Search warrant executed at Maverick County DA’s home, records show
🎀 Things to do this weekend: San Antonio Home + Garden Show, Crawfish Festival, Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
Photos of Bill Clinton feature prominently in first batch of newly released Epstein files
Texas’ 23rd Congressional District heads into a high-stakes primary as incumbent Tony Gonzales faces controversy
Neighbor calls for changes at NE Bexar County intersection where crash led to woman’s miscarriage

Local News

Person hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash closes part of Interstate 10, SAPD says

Crash happened between Camp Bullis Road and Boerne Stage Road

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

SAN ANTONIO – A multi-vehicle crash has sent one person to the hospital and closed part of a major interstate in San Antonio, according to officials.

Transguide began showing backups in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10, between Camp Bullis Road and Boerne Stage Road, around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 26.

A San Antonio Police Department spokesperson said in an email to KSAT that the crash involved at least three vehicles. Details of what caused the collision are unclear.

The San Antonio Fire Department confirmed it had transported one person to the hospital after the crash, a spokesperson said in an email.

The severity of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

KSAT has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

Read more:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...