San Antonio man hit, killed by train in New Braunfels while riding bike, officials say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A San Antonio man was hit and killed by a train in New Braunfels this week while riding his bike, a city spokesperson said in a Thursday email to KSAT.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 23, in the 200 block of North Solms Road, not far from Interstate 35.

Recommended Videos

New Braunfels fire and police officials found the victim, identified by the city spokesperson as 49-year-old Ryan Furnas, with severe wounds after the crash.

Furnas later died at the scene, the city spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stated that Furnas had been riding his bike on the railroad tracks before the crash.

Earlier this month, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train while walking on tracks near downtown San Antonio, and a driver was killed after their vehicle crashed and was then hit by a train in Atascosa County.

Read more: