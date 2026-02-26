San Antonio man hit, killed by train in New Braunfels while riding bike, officials say Crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 23, in the 200 block of North Solms Road Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com) NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A San Antonio man was hit and killed by a train in New Braunfels this week while riding his bike, a city spokesperson said in a Thursday email to KSAT.
The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 23, in the 200 block of North Solms Road, not far from Interstate 35.
New Braunfels fire and police officials found the victim, identified by the city spokesperson as 49-year-old Ryan Furnas, with severe wounds after the crash.
Furnas later died at the scene, the city spokesperson said.
The spokesperson stated that Furnas had been riding his bike on the railroad tracks before the crash.
Earlier this month, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train while
walking on tracks near downtown San Antonio, and a driver was killed after their vehicle crashed and was then hit by a train in Atascosa County. Read more:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Mason Hickok headshot
Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.
Rocky Garza headshot
Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
Neighbor calls for changes at NE Bexar County intersection where crash led to woman’s miscarriage ▶ 1:16 Neighbor calls for changes at NE Bexar County intersection where crash led to woman’s miscarriage Grand jury declines charges in deadly ICE shooting of San Antonio man, attorneys demand transparency ▶ 0:41 Grand jury declines charges in deadly ICE shooting of San Antonio man, attorneys demand transparency VIA board slams brakes on ‘fare-free’ push out of San Antonio City Hall ▶ 0:55 VIA board slams brakes on ‘fare-free’ push out of San Antonio City Hall Off-duty sergeant put coach in headlock, fought parents after ejection from youth basketball game ▶ 0:46 Off-duty sergeant put coach in headlock, fought parents after ejection from youth basketball game Two San Antonio sisters with rare heart condition advocate for early heart screenings ▶ 1:32 Two San Antonio sisters with rare heart condition advocate for early heart screenings Science with Sarah: Popsicle Stick Catapults ▶ 2:02 Science with Sarah: Popsicle Stick Catapults Judge suspended, program defended: the growing controversy around Reflejo Court ▶ 1:22 Judge suspended, program defended: the growing controversy around Reflejo Court Families leave Judson ISD board meeting in tears after school closures announced ▶ 1:10 Families leave Judson ISD board meeting in tears after school closures announced Here's what President Trump said during the State of the Union ▶ 1:22 Here's what President Trump said during the State of the Union Sinkhole swallows two stopped vehicles ▶ 0:26 Sinkhole swallows two stopped vehicles A deadly hit-and-run case from 2022 is finally having its day in court. ▶ 0:50 A deadly hit-and-run case from 2022 is finally having its day in court. US Rep. Tony Gonzales refuses to address affair allegations months after dodging KSAT's questions ▶ 1:06 US Rep. Tony Gonzales refuses to address affair allegations months after dodging KSAT's questions Texas’ 23rd Congressional District heads to a high-stakes primary as Tony Gonzales faces controversy ▶ 1:43 Texas’ 23rd Congressional District heads to a high-stakes primary as Tony Gonzales faces controversy Waymo’s driverless cars begin limited service in San Antonio for invited riders ▶ 1:44 Waymo’s driverless cars begin limited service in San Antonio for invited riders San Antonio mayor issues public apology over ‘verbally abusive’ incident ▶ 1:06 San Antonio mayor issues public apology over ‘verbally abusive’ incident Selma’s new public safety training facility aims to serve regional firefighters ▶ 1:04 Selma’s new public safety training facility aims to serve regional firefighters University Health partners with Bexar County for month-long colon cancer awareness event ▶ 0:49 University Health partners with Bexar County for month-long colon cancer awareness event District 2 Conceptual Master Plan calls for improvements to city park, 2 new senior facilities ▶ 1:10 District 2 Conceptual Master Plan calls for improvements to city park, 2 new senior facilities 3.1-magnitude earthquake recorded in Karnes County, USGS says ▶ 0:49 3.1-magnitude earthquake recorded in Karnes County, USGS says New city department seeks greater accountability on construction timeline, budgets ▶ 1:51 New city department seeks greater accountability on construction timeline, budgets Here's how much you can expect to pay for a World Cup ticket ▶ 1:44 Here's how much you can expect to pay for a World Cup ticket San Antonio man killed by HSI agent last March in undisclosed shooting, records show ▶ 0:50 San Antonio man killed by HSI agent last March in undisclosed shooting, records show Community members pack meeting as Judson ISD weighs closing 3 elementary schools ▶ 1:31 Community members pack meeting as Judson ISD weighs closing 3 elementary schools Family seeks answers, city action after deadly shooting on Rigsby Avenue ▶ 0:39 Family seeks answers, city action after deadly shooting on Rigsby Avenue Mother released on bond after arrest for telling child to walk to school 19 miles away ▶ 0:49 Mother released on bond after arrest for telling child to walk to school 19 miles away Previous photo Next photo