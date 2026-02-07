Skip to main content
Clear icon
76º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Judge Speedlin Gonzalez suspended without pay by State Commission on Judicial Conduct
Woman arrested, accused of murdering boyfriend in China Grove, affidavit says
WATCH: 2026 Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive in downtown San Antonio
Millions of Amazon Prime customers may be eligible for refunds after FTC settlement
Epstein files rife with uncensored nudes and victims’ names, despite redaction efforts
1 dead after high-speed North Side crash engulfs vehicle in flames, SAPD says

Local News

1 dead after train collision just outside of downtown, SAFD says

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Everett Allen, Photojournalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Police respond after a man was hit and killed by a train near downtown. (Everett Allen, KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after a train struck a man near downtown Saturday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash occurred on Commerce Street at the intersection of Salado Street, near the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

Recommended Videos

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos