‘He needs justice’: Family seeking answers after 18-year-old found dead in Woodlawn Lake

SAN ANTONIO – Nancy Trejo said it’s hard to look at photos of her grandson and not break down in tears.

“I talk to him every day, tell him good night and good morning,” Trejo said. “Knowing that I’m not going to be able to do that in person, it hurts me.”

George Steven Macias III, 18, was found dead on May 29. A rescue team recovered his body from Woodlawn Lake.

At the scene, investigators told KSAT his death was likely a drowning, but the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to rule on a cause or manner of death.

George is the third person found dead at Woodlawn Lake this spring.

“It’s hard to accept what’s happened,” Merina Macia, his aunt, said. “It feels like a dream still.”

The Macias family said they think there’s more to George’s death than just an accidental drowning.

“Once he was gone that Wednesday, he didn’t come back,” Trejo said.

Merina Macia said the family has “so many questions.”

The family has since built a memorial on the edge of Woodlawn Lake, where George’s body was found.

“He needs justice,” Merina Macias said. “We want it, but he’s a victim in this and he deserves justice.”

KSAT will update this story when we learn more from the medical examiner’s office.

