ME’s office identifies man recovered from Woodlawn Lake

A rescue team from the San Antonio Fire Department works to recover the body of a man from Woodlawn Lake.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who authorities said was recovered from Woodlawn Lake.

George Steven Macias, 18, was found on Thursday, May 29, the medical examiner’s office said on Saturday night. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

San Antonio Fire Department Battalion Chief David Prado told KSAT that a passerby saw Macias in the water and called 911 just before 8 a.m.

The fire department used a boat to recover Macias from about four feet of water. Police said he was recovered from an area near where water drains from Fredericksburg Road.

Prado said Macias was badly bruised, and his clothes were shredded.

Prado believes Macias was swept away by floodwaters and ended up in the lake; however, the medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

