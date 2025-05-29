Body recovered at Woodlawn Lake, Park Police say

A body was recovered from Woodlawn Lake on Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police and fire department officials.

SAN ANTONIO – A man’s body was recovered from Woodlawn Lake on Thursday morning, according to San Antonio Park Police.

The city’s fire calls page showed units near West Woodlawn Avenue and Wilson Boulevard just before 8 a.m.

Police and the San Antonio Fire Department confirmed the recovery efforts in separate emails to KSAT.

Police said the body was being recovered from an area near where water drains from Fredericksburg Road.

Identifying information and a cause and manner of death for the victim are unknown, pending identification by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Earlier this year, the body of a 61-year-old woman was recovered from Woodlawn Lake after she was swept away by heavy rain.

In that incident, the ME’s office ruled the woman’s death as an accidental drowning.

This is a developing story. KSAT has a crew at the scene and will update this as we learn more.

