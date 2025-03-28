Woman found in Woodlawn Lake was living in storm drain after being swept away, victim’s friend says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was found dead in Woodlawn Lake after being swept away by heavy rainfall had been living in a storm drain, according to the victim’s friend.

Delilah Jimenez, 61, was well-known among those experiencing homelessness in the area, and she was referred to as “Ms. D.”

Jimenez’s death was ruled an accidental drowning by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday.

Bobby Shaner, a friend of Jimenez and someone who has been experiencing homelessness for approximately six years, explained that many people in the homeless community seek shelter in storm drain tunnels.

“Ms. D … Ms. D just died two or three days ago,” Shaner said, recalling how his friend had been living in a storm drain tunnel near Babcock Road and Fredericksburg Road before she was swept away.

Jimenez was discovered on Tuesday by a jogger near Woodlawn Lake. Shaner expressed his sorrow upon learning of her passing.

“They couldn’t find her. I was hoping she was at someone’s house, but they found her body in Woodlawn,” Shaner said.

On days when it rains, the risk of being swept away in storm drains increases, as the powerful flow of water can quickly become dangerous.

Ameer Husain, an outreach worker with Haven for Hope, said daily outreach work is vital in preventing tragedies like this.

Husain and other outreach workers routinely check storm drains and other areas where people experiencing homelessness may seek shelter.

On a recent rainy day, Husain demonstrated how quickly the current in a nearby tunnel could become treacherous.

Husain and his team from Haven for Hope reach out to those in need, providing supplies and ensuring people are safe from hazardous conditions.

The tragic death of Jimenez serves as a grim reminder of the risks that those experiencing homelessness face every day, particularly during inclement weather.

Outreach programs like those run by Haven for Hope are crucial in helping to mitigate these risks.

“I love you, Ms. D. Rest in peace,” Shaner said, reflecting on the loss of his friend.

