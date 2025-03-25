Jogger finds woman’s body floating in Woodlawn Lake, police said

SAN ANTONIO – A woman’s body was found floating in the water at Woodlawn Lake Park on Tuesday morning.
San Antonio park police said a jogger saw an object, which turned out to be a body, and called 911.
Firefighters arrived and pulled the woman’s body out of the water at the West Side park. She was confirmed dead at 8:50 a.m.
She was in her mid-30s, police said. It appeared she was in the lake for “a while,” police said.
Police said they are treating the incident as a drowning, but homicide detectives will investigate.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
