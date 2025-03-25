Skip to main content
Local News

Jogger finds woman’s body floating in Woodlawn Lake, police said

Woman in mid-30s was pronounced dead Tuesday morning

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime, Woodlawn Lake Park
A body was found at Woodlawn Lake Park on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Alex Gamez, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman’s body was found floating in the water at Woodlawn Lake Park on Tuesday morning.

San Antonio park police said a jogger saw an object, which turned out to be a body, and called 911.

Firefighters arrived and pulled the woman’s body out of the water at the West Side park. She was confirmed dead at 8:50 a.m.

She was in her mid-30s, police said. It appeared she was in the lake for “a while,” police said.

Police said they are treating the incident as a drowning, but homicide detectives will investigate.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A body was found at Woodlawn Lake Park on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (KSAT)
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.

