Jogger finds woman’s body floating in Woodlawn Lake, police said

A body was found at Woodlawn Lake Park on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman’s body was found floating in the water at Woodlawn Lake Park on Tuesday morning.

San Antonio park police said a jogger saw an object, which turned out to be a body, and called 911.

Firefighters arrived and pulled the woman’s body out of the water at the West Side park. She was confirmed dead at 8:50 a.m.

She was in her mid-30s, police said. It appeared she was in the lake for “a while,” police said.

Police said they are treating the incident as a drowning, but homicide detectives will investigate.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

