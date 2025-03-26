Skip to main content
Local News

Woman found dead in Woodlawn Lake identified, death ruled accidental drowning

Delilah Jimenez, 61, was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

A body was found at Woodlawn Lake Park on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Alex Gamez, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman found dead at Woodlawn Lake has been identified, and her death was ruled an accident by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The medical examiner’s office said Delilah Jimenez, 61, drowned. She was pronounced dead at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday.

San Antonio park police said a jogger saw an object in the water, which turned out to be Jimenez, and called 911.

Police said it appeared Jimenez was in the lake for “a while.”

A body was found at Woodlawn Lake Park on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (KSAT)
Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News.

Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.

