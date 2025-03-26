Woman found dead in Woodlawn Lake identified, death ruled accidental drowning
Delilah Jimenez, 61, was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning
SAN ANTONIO – A woman found dead at Woodlawn Lake has been identified, and her death was ruled an accident by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The medical examiner’s office said Delilah Jimenez, 61, drowned. She was pronounced dead at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday.
San Antonio park police said a jogger saw an object in the water, which turned out to be Jimenez, and called 911.
Police said it appeared Jimenez was in the lake for “a while.”
