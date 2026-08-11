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Local News

Bexar County man takes plea deal, sentenced to 30 years in connection with death of father

Christian Rodriguez, 30, sentenced on lesser charge of aggravated assault with weapon

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday in connection with the death of his father nearly six years ago.

Christian Rodriguez, 30, took a plea deal on a lesser charge of aggravated assault with weapon in Judge Joel Perez’s 437th Criminal District Court.

He had been originally charged with murder, though it was waived as part of the plea deal.

2020 murder in north Bexar County

The incident happened in Sept. 2020 in the 25000 block of Whistling Acres in north Bexar County.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call after a neighbor found a man, later identified as Jorge Rodriguez, with multiple stab wounds.

Upon arrival, deputies located Jorge Rodriguez. The sheriff’s office said Christian Rodriguez barricaded himself in a back room with a knife.

Negotiators and a mental health unit later contacted Christian Rodriguez and convinced him to leave the room, drop the knife and surrender to authorities.

Jorge Rodriguez was later pronounced dead, deputies said.

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