Authorities ID man found dead in home where son barricaded himself

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was found fatally stabbed at a home Monday, leading to a standoff between his son and law enforcement.

Jorge Rodriguez, 47, was found with multiple stab wounds in the 25000 block of Whistling Acres in north Bexar County, according to officials.

Rodriguez’s body was found by a neighbor, who then called 911.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene and found the body, and that’s when the victim’s son, Christian Rodriguez, barricaded himself in a back room with a knife, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Negotiators and a mental health unit made contact with the son, who later surrendered.

BCSO on Tuesday announced Christian Rodriguez was charged for murder in his father’s death.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said he died of trauma force injuries, and the manner of death is homicide.

BCSO: Man charged in slaying of relative after he barricades self inside home