Son barricaded in home after neighbor finds father dead in north Bexar County home, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A person has barricaded himself in his home after his neighbor found the person’s 45-year-old father dead, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO says deputies are attempting to make contact with the son, who is a possible suspect, after they were dispatched to the home in 2500 block of Whistling Acres on Monday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office said the son may be armed and has barricaded himself in a back room of the house.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this article as additional information comes in.

