BCSO: Man arrested after drug bust in West San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A man is now in custody after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office seized cash, weapons, and drug paraphernalia while executing a search warrant in West San Antonio.

Jason Arenas Avila, 35, was arrested last week after deputies found 266 grams of heroin, a handgun, plastic bags, a digital scale, and $3,500 in cash in his residence, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $26,600, according to the BCSO.

Avila is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance PG 1, 200-400 grams, which is a first-degree felony.

