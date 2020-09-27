SAPD: Man arrested, officer injured after violent clash on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody after he made threats and then fought with officers who tried to arrest him, San Antonio police say.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon at Westfield and West Military Drive.

Officers initially received a report of the man making terroristic threats to two men in a food truck.

Upon arrival, police attempted to arrest him, but he resisted. The man was tased twice by SAPD, but it had no effect.

During the incident, one of the police officers on scene broke his wrist after attempting to apprehend the man.

Eventually, officers were able to take the man into custody.

Police said he will now be charged with making terroristic threats.

