Search underway for suspects involved in East Side shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for the suspects involved in a shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Drive and Robeson Avenue.

Police said a man and woman were in a vehicle when they were shot by gunfire in the area.

The victims were found several blocks away from the scene in the 200 block of Marmok Avenue, according to SAPD. It’s currently unclear how they arrived at that location.

Both the man and woman were shot in the leg and taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center. Their injuries were deemed non-life threatening.

Police are still searching for the suspects and the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

