‘We’re so heartbroken': Family of teen killed by vehicle said he died trying to save friend

SAN ANTONIO – Friends and family of 18 year-old Damian Escobar held a candlelight vigil Friday night, but they never expected his life would be cut short.

“I always thought my son was going to bury me, not me burying him,” said Sylvia Martinez.

San Antonio police said the teen was killed while trying to cross Loop 410 near between Marbach Road and Highway 90.

The driver told police that she didn’t see Escobar until it was too late. Police said the driver did remain at the scene afterward and tried to help.

Martinez was left in disbelief after the incident.

“That’s not my Damian, and it was my Damian," she said.

Police have not said why Escobar was trying to cross the highway, but his family said he was trying to save a friend from committing suicide.

“He was trying to save someone else’s life and he lost his... and now we’re so heartbroken," said Patty Martinez, a relative.

Escobar was set to graduate from Kennedy High School and had dreams of going to college. His family said his life was just getting started.

“He had good intentions and I know that’s why we lost him."

Martinez realizes she can’t change what happened, but she still holds on to the memories.

“I know he is not coming back home and he is going to be missed deeply," she said.

