18-year-old hit, killed by vehicle while trying to cross Loop 410, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old boy was hit and killed by a vehicle while attempting to run across the main lanes of Loop 410 late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Loop 410 between Marbach Road and Highway 90 on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the teen for an unknown reason had darted across the highway when he was struck and killed.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, a woman, did not see the teen until it was too late. The driver did stop to render aid and was found not to be intoxicated. No charges are expected to be filed, police said.

The name of the teenager killed was not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.