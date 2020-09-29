BCSO: Man charged in slaying of relative after he barricades self inside home

SAN ANTONIO – A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder after he barricaded himself inside a home where a male relative was found dead Monday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Christian Rodriguez was holed up along with the body at the home in the 25000 block of Whistling Acres in north Bexar County, according to officials.

Sheriff’s deputies were called when a neighbor found the victim with multiple stab wounds, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday.

When deputies entered the home and found the victim, Rodriguez barricaded himself in a back room with a knife, Salazar said.

Negotiators and a mental health unit contacted the man, who Salazar said suffers from mental health issues. Rodriguez eventually left the room, dropped the knife and surrendered to authorities.

The victim, who has not been identified by authorities, appeared to have been dead for a minimum of several hours to a maximum of two days, Salazar said.

Rodriguez’s bond has been set at $250,000.