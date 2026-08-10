When will San Pedro construction be complete? Here's what VIA says about progress on the Green Line.

SAN ANTONIO – Construction for VIA Metropolitan Transit’s Rapid Green Line has taken over San Pedro Avenue, causing headaches for some drivers.

One viewer, Paul L., reached out to KSAT to ask for an update on the project, so we went to the project field office to meet Rod Sanchez, who oversees VIA’s rapid transit projects.

“It is really a transformative project here in San Antonio,” Sanchez said.

The $481 million project will make bus service more frequent between the San Antonio International Airport on the North Side and Brooks Transit Center on the South Side, with dedicated bus lanes and new signal-protected pedestrian crossings. The project was funded in part by a $268 million federal grant.

VIA broke ground on the Green Line last summer and is expected to begin service in April 2028, according to Sanchez.

The first segment expected to be complete is at the intersection of St. Mary’s Street and Eagleland Drive, where Sanchez said he hopes will be finished by Wednesday when students return to class at Brackenridge High School.

Despite the new improvements, Sanchez said fares are expected to remain $1.30.

“Why get in a car and pay $4 a gallon for gasoline,” Sanchez said, “when you can ride us for $1.30 and get to your destination almost as fast as just getting in your car?”

Residents can track project updates at KeepSAmoving.com.

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