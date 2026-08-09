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Local News

Bexar County ministry builds beds for children in need of safe place to sleep

Volunteers craft sturdy beds for children across Bexar County

Patty Santos, Reporter

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Richard Baltazar, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – A ministry works to ensure that Bexar County children have something many families take for granted — a safe, comfortable bed of their own.

Child of God Bed Ministry, working with volunteers at Woodland Church, has delivered more than 600 handmade beds since 2021, helping more than 250 families across the county. Organizers said many of those deliveries have gone on the East Side, particularly in Districts 2 and 3.

The group serves families connected with Texas Child Protective Services and some domestic violence shelters. The goal is to help children stay safe at home and give them a stable place to rest.

“Keep children with their families and out of CPS care,” said Garrett Vickrey, a pastor at Woodland Church.

Volunteers build the beds by hand, which organizers said helps keep costs down while also providing sturdy furniture for children who may be sleeping on the floor or sharing crowded beds with siblings.

“Making a bed is much cheaper than buying the bed,” said Tim Son, founder of Child of God Ministry. “If you look at these beds, they’re so much sturdier than what you can purchase.”

Son said each bed costs about $250 to make. Even with rising lumber costs, he said building the beds remains more affordable than buying them.

For volunteers, the work is about more than carpentry. Son said the biggest reward comes when a child sees their new bed for the first time.

“The smiles, the laughter, the joy when the kids see the bed for the first time,” Son said. “It’s just a wonderful experience.”

The ministry is looking for more carpenters and volunteers with trucks and the ability to help deliver and assemble beds in families’ homes.

Those interested can email office@woodlandsa.org or call 210-493-4501.

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